Analysts Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Target Price at $44.00

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,969 shares of company stock worth $720,223 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,472,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,372,000 after purchasing an additional 160,057 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after acquiring an additional 654,713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,080,000 after acquiring an additional 424,778 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,305,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,081,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,678,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

ALLO stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,445. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.