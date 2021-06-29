Analysts Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT at $16.45

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Angi in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of ANGI opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Angi has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1,396.00 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.27.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

