Analysts Set Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) PT at $16.44

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNRL. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 2.37. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 673.68%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 128,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $2,647,120.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after acquiring an additional 642,152 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

