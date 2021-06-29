Analysts Set National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target at $45.67

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $50.66. 6,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,811. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 81.60 and a beta of 0.36. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

