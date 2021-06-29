Analysts Set The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) PT at $16.57

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,191. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $20.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.20.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

