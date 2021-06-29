Analysts Set The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Price Target at $332.92

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $332.92.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.87 on Thursday, reaching $317.15. 194,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,400,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $240.34 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.96.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

