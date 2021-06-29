Analyzing The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) and ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL)

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) and ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares The OLB Group and ZipLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The OLB Group -24.90% -26.48% -17.20% ZipLink N/A N/A N/A

This table compares The OLB Group and ZipLink’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The OLB Group $9.77 million 3.90 -$1.78 million N/A N/A ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZipLink has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The OLB Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The OLB Group and ZipLink, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The OLB Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 ZipLink 0 0 0 0 N/A

The OLB Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.91%. Given The OLB Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The OLB Group is more favorable than ZipLink.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of The OLB Group shares are held by institutional investors. 57.5% of ZipLink shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc. operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform. The company also operates ShopFast, a cloud-based omni-channel softwares. In addition, it provides ecommerce development and consulting services. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ZipLink

This record represents the public shell of ZipLink, Inc. In November 2000, ZipLink, Inc. suspended its operations and announced the lay off of substantially all of its employees except those necessary to wind down operations. Ziplink, Inc. operated as a wholesale connectivity provider in North America for the Business-to-Business marketplace, including Internet service providers, competitive local exchange carriers, Web appliance vendors, and PC manufacturers and distributors, as of September 30, 2000. ZipLink also offered a range of Internet connectivity services for Internet appliances, including Internet access and subscriber authentication. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Lowell, Massachusetts.

