Annaly Capital Management Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 105,883 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,296% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,419 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLY opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.97.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

