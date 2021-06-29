Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 821,630 shares.The stock last traded at $86.99 and had previously closed at $87.50.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter worth about $1,245,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

About Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

