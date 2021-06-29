Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 821,630 shares.The stock last traded at $86.99 and had previously closed at $87.50.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.68.
About Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS)
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.
