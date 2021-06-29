ANON Trading 34.4% Lower This Week (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 29th. One ANON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ANON has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a total market capitalization of $16,526.59 and approximately $21.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001970 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00045786 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00055192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00154344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003308 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

