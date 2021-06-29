Anyswap Reaches Market Cap of $32.84 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 19% against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00004934 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $32.84 million and $244,200.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00046223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00137888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00167478 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,647.61 or 0.99835702 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

