Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 23.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AON were worth $16,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,556,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,406,000 after acquiring an additional 122,633 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,014,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,493,000 after purchasing an additional 451,871 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,347,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,207,000 after purchasing an additional 327,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AON by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AON opened at $240.93 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $260.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

