Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the May 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of APMSF stock opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. Aperam has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $46.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.18.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

