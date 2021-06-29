Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Shares Gap Down to $16.36

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.36, but opened at $15.99. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 10,103 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 80.75 and a current ratio of 80.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,270.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 443,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 67,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 60.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

