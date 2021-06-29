Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $134.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

