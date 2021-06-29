Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.15% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 41,532 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 50,562 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

AQST opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $150.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.59.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AQST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

