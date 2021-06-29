Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on Aravive in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARAV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aravive during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARAV stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.07. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

