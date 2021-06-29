Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Head to Head Analysis

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Ares Management pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Victory Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ares Management pays out 101.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Victory Capital pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ares Management has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Victory Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

43.1% of Ares Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Victory Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of Ares Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Victory Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ares Management and Victory Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management $1.76 billion 9.46 $152.14 million $1.86 34.23 Victory Capital $775.35 million 2.78 $212.52 million $3.71 8.58

Victory Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ares Management. Victory Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ares Management has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Capital has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Management and Victory Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management 10.03% 15.46% 2.07% Victory Capital 28.14% 40.14% 15.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ares Management and Victory Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management 0 3 5 0 2.63 Victory Capital 1 0 5 0 2.67

Ares Management presently has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.48%. Victory Capital has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.01%. Given Victory Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Victory Capital is more favorable than Ares Management.

Summary

Victory Capital beats Ares Management on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company's Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets, with a focus on control or majority-control investments; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. The firm was previously known as Ares Management, L.P. Ares Management Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors. As of December 31, 2020, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 117 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients, and direct investors. Victory Capital has strategic alliance with Xavier University of Louisiana. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

