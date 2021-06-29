Argon Tops 1-Day Volume of $217,152.00 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last seven days, Argon has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0566 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. Argon has a market cap of $3.88 million and $217,152.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00045365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00156200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00170061 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,232.99 or 1.00409492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 78,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,451,547 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

