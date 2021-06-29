ARMOR Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last Week (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. In the last week, ARMOR has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $25.16 million and approximately $812,566.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00046223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00137888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00167478 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,647.61 or 0.99835702 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,495,148 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

