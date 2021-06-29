Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.29. 361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,294. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $564.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Financial news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $204,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 14,412 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 403.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Financial (AROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.