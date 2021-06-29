AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) Trading 15.5% Higher Over Last Week

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 25.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AscendEX (BitMax) Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00054573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00019953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.53 or 0.00672093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00038874 BTC.

About AscendEX (BitMax) Token

AscendEX (BitMax) Token is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AscendEX (BitMax) Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AscendEX (BitMax) Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.