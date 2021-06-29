Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s share price fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.80. 251,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,974,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Several brokerages have commented on AHT. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $734.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.25.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 155.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell bought 50,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at $178,912.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

