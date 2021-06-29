ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 6,100 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.13% from the stock’s previous close.

ASC has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,097.07 ($79.66).

LON ASC traded up GBX 146 ($1.91) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,036 ($65.80). 279,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,164. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 28.74. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,976.25.

In related news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

