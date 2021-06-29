Aspex Management HK Ltd Acquires 12,800 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 6.2% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $156,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

LRCX traded up $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $649.80. 15,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,396. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $626.48. The stock has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

