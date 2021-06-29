Aspex Management HK Ltd Purchases Shares of 762,670 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 762,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises 0.4% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after buying an additional 36,959 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 92,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 49,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 227,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,272,650. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

EDU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DBS Vickers downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

