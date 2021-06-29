Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Separately, Gabelli upgraded shares of Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

ASRT stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Assertio by 71.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Assertio by 520.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Assertio in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Assertio by 72.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 126,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Assertio in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

