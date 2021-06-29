Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 16.5% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,540,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 670,199 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,704,000 after purchasing an additional 653,310 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,701,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.20. 48,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,110,228. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $151.35 and a 52-week high of $222.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.