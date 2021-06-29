Atheios (ATH) Price Tops $0.0007

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Atheios has a market capitalization of $30,122.73 and approximately $9.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,346.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,221.86 or 0.06112971 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.02 or 0.01463740 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00406479 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00155063 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.93 or 0.00602336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.84 or 0.00423268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.19 or 0.00347194 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 45,109,852 coins and its circulating supply is 41,398,413 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

