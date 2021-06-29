Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Now Covered by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ AY opened at $37.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.26 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,433.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 44.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

