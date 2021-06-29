AT&T (NYSE:T) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $23.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.29.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.49 billion, a PE ratio of -82.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $2,019,873,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,844 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.