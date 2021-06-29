Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $226,000 in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 37,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of XT opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.61. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $63.39.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

