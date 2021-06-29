Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $260,000 in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $14,510,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 81.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares during the period. 55.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.68.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $8,274,500. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $151.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $68.85 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

