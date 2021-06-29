Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $240,000 Investment in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KJAN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 15.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at $409,000.

NYSEARCA KJAN opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $31.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.86.

