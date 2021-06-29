Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $240,000 Investment in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2021

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KJAN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 15.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at $409,000.

NYSEARCA KJAN opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $31.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.86.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.