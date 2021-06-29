Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDRR. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter worth approximately $5,646,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 22.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 279,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 51,221 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 19.6% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 162,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 26,675 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 10.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 268,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 26,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 75,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $43.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09.

