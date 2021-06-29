Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,032 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,456,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938,679 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,812,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,805,000 after purchasing an additional 124,833 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,462,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 328,125 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,222,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 714,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.37. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.50.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

