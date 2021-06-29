Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DS. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Drive Shack in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 2,175.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 823,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 787,453 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 1,181.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Drive Shack in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Drive Shack stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $297.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.47. Drive Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

