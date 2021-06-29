Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,500 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after buying an additional 5,925,663 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,472,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,696,000 after buying an additional 716,013 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after buying an additional 462,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,720,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after buying an additional 730,396 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.04. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

