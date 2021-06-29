Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $37,000 in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 237,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,719,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 160,153 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FBIO shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of FBIO opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.51. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 97.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Biotech Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

