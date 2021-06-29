Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $48,000 in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB opened at $163.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.43. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.