Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes Position in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,667 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of ADDvantage Technologies Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEY opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.31.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications.

