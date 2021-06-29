Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,329,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 689.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after buying an additional 281,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,397,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

AXSM opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 2.53.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

