Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,623 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,258,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,820,000 after purchasing an additional 339,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tenable by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $171,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,629.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,497,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 199,578 shares of company stock worth $7,798,126 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TENB opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.99 and a beta of 1.70. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.96.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

