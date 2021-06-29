Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.20.

