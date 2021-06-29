Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 22.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,006,000 after purchasing an additional 40,393 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,091,000 after acquiring an additional 459,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 3.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 429,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,522,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 59,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $112.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.77. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.68 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $1,089,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,565,723.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $375,204.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,705,714.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,420 shares of company stock worth $11,714,750. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

