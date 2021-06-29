Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 854 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 1.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Avista news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.56. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.95%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

