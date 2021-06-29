Banano Hits Market Capitalization of $16.16 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last seven days, Banano has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $16.16 million and $237,691.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001966 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00045365 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00054573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00156200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003297 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,273,600,331 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

