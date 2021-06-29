Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.20 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

BNMDF stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.66. Banca Mediolanum has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

