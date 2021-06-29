Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.20 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

BNMDF stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.66. Banca Mediolanum has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

