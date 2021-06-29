Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,078.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,215,000 after purchasing an additional 973,625 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,416,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,052,000 after acquiring an additional 427,677 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,326,000 after acquiring an additional 213,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 831.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 206,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

BTI stock opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.