Bank of Montreal Can Invests $5.07 Million in Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,000.

Separately, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Z during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 47.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTPZ stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96. Reinvent Technology Partners Z has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $15.05.

Reinvent Technology Partners Z focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

